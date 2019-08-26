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Forget 1619—Racism is Alive at NYT, TODAY!
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155 views • August 26, 2019
NYT wants you to look at slavery that ended 150 yrs ago & racism from 400 yrs ago. But don’t look at the racism & hatred of its editors, yet again on open display on Twitter.
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