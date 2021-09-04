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It Ends When We All Stand Up! Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 09-04-2021
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20 views • September 04, 2021
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Their game ends when we all stand up and topple it! We are starting to see this in pockets now and the way forward is to make the sacrifice! End the system on our terms not theirs!
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Article Links:
https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/90-school-bus-drivers-resign-because-of-vaccination-requirement-leaving-cps-to-offer-1000-to-students
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nyc-teachers-union-demands-city-hall-drop-mandatory-vaccination-policy-teachers
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/ny-council-member-concerns-about-losing-staff-to-mandates-ignored_5QVvPhypbBDuYjL.html
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/09/03/chief-medical-officers-to-consider-overruling-jcvi-and-advise-the-government-to-give-experimental-covid-19-vaccine-to-children-aged-12-to-15/
Thumbnail Link:
https://pics.me.me/all-we-have-to-do-is-stand-up-and-their-35079090.png
Their game ends when we all stand up and topple it! We are starting to see this in pockets now and the way forward is to make the sacrifice! End the system on our terms not theirs!
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/WakingtheFuture
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/90-school-bus-drivers-resign-because-of-vaccination-requirement-leaving-cps-to-offer-1000-to-students
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nyc-teachers-union-demands-city-hall-drop-mandatory-vaccination-policy-teachers
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/ny-council-member-concerns-about-losing-staff-to-mandates-ignored_5QVvPhypbBDuYjL.html
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/09/03/chief-medical-officers-to-consider-overruling-jcvi-and-advise-the-government-to-give-experimental-covid-19-vaccine-to-children-aged-12-to-15/
Thumbnail Link:
https://pics.me.me/all-we-have-to-do-is-stand-up-and-their-35079090.png
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