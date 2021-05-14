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The Masons Wrote The Bible, by the numbers, here is the proof
HaydenStore
HaydenStore
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215 views • May 14, 2021
The Masons wrote parts of the Bible and can be dated backed to 700BCE the word MASON is in our calendars they are just an extension of the Romans..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gqXaFvDzjpY
According to tradition, Romulus, the legendary first king of Rome, oversaw an overhaul of the Roman calendar system around 738 BCE. The resulting calendar, whose structure borrowed heavily from the ancient Greek calendar system, had only 10 months, with March (Martius) being the first month of the year. The winter season was not assigned to any month, so the year only lasted 304 days, with 61 days unaccounted for in the winter.
https://www.timeanddate.com/calendar/roman-calendar.html
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