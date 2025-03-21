Attack on a railway train in Sumy: first-person view📝

Footage has appeared online of a recent attack by the Russian Armed Forces on a railway hub in Sumy. What's remarkable here is that it was filmed from the onboard camera of one of the "Geraniums".

The video shows the UAV evading anti-aircraft fire, and the high-resolution image is maintained until the impact on the fuel-laden train. Apparently, the operator was not just receiving the image, but also controlling the aircraft.

How the signal transmission was ensured is a good question. However, the technical capabilities for this exist, and certain things have already been tested some time ago.

❗️The video is another evidence of the evolution of long-range kamikaze UAVs, which can increasingly rarely be called a "cheap means". Their capabilities will only grow, making the search for an effective set of countermeasures increasingly relevant.

Adding more from Rybar:

📝Deal for Ukrainian Resources: The US Wants Control Over Nuclear Power Plants📝

According to reports (https://www.ft.com/content/88e4ea22-3a27-4e68-9c6e-4a008f257522) in the Financial Times, the Trump administration intends to tighten the conditions of the "resource deal" with the Kyiv regime and demand, among other things, control over Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

This has become the expected result of the "Ukrainian showcase" in the White House, where Zelenskyy's rudeness and refusal to sign the previous version of the American agreement led to the fact that the conditions for the so-called Ukraine have only worsened.

🖍At the same time, the significance of the Ukrainian nuclear power plants themselves for the Americans is questionable: almost all the reactors have exceeded their design service life, and operation in critical modes increases their wear and tear, making it difficult to extend their service life.

🚩However, for Trump's team, Ukrainian assets are primarily a media and political story - control over them will allow them to report on the payback of assistance to the so-called Ukraine. Their specific economic value for the US is in the background.

❗️The Kyiv regime clearly realizes this, so in the near future, we should expect new actions aimed at "lowering the price" and securing more favorable terms. However, the current situation for the so-called Ukraine is precisely the consequence of such attempts.

