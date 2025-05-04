© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How You Can be Led of the Spirit of God: Kenneth Hagin (Chapter 8 & 9 Salvation and Fleeces)
Judges 6:36-37 NLT
[36] Then Gideon said to God, “If you are truly going to use me to rescue Israel as you promised, [37] prove it to me in this way. I will put a wool fleece on the threshing floor tonight. If the fleece is wet with dew in the morning but the ground is dry, then I will know that you are going to help me rescue Israel as you promised.”
#guidance #HolySpirit #faith