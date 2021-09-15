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Vaccine mandate halted in New York for religious exemptions
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280 views • September 15, 2021
Less than 24 hours after a lawsuit was filed in New York by the Thomas More Society, representing 17 medical professionals, a federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order preventing the state from disallowing religious exemptions to the mandate.
Jim Hale spoke to Thomas More Special Counsel Christopher Ferrara just moments after the court order was issued. Read the court ordered injunction: https://thomasmoresociety.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/ORDER-GRANTING-TRO.pdf
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Jim Hale spoke to Thomas More Special Counsel Christopher Ferrara just moments after the court order was issued. Read the court ordered injunction: https://thomasmoresociety.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/ORDER-GRANTING-TRO.pdf
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=Ferrara_NewYork_Exemptions_91421
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://bit.ly/LifeSiteVideoSub
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Ferrara_NewYork_Exemptions_91421
Follow LifeSite on social media:
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Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram
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