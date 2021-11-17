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Watch: Plandemic 2 – Indoctornation
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51 views • November 17, 2021
Watch: Plandemic 2 – Indoctornation
Created by the team behind the game-changing Plandemic movie from Mikki Willis featuring Dr. Judy Mikovits that went viral and was banned on every major social media platform for exposing the truth about Covid-19, this new FEATURE LENGTH PIECE which is the most revelatory film on what is driving the vaccine agenda, the various roles of the WHO, Bill Gates, Tedros Adhanom, Anthony Fauci and more.
BOMBSHELL The Chinese Communist Party’s Global Lockdown Fraud
Going deep into what is really happening with mainstream media, Silicon Valley tech giants, big pharma and our health protection agencies, Mikki’s new film finally connects the dots…
… And we are excited to be able to share this with you…
We believe that this film will fundamentally shift the discourse around Coronavirus, the lockdown and the vested interests involved.
LINK... https://greatreject.org/plandemic-mikki-willis-dr-judy-mikovits/
Created by the team behind the game-changing Plandemic movie from Mikki Willis featuring Dr. Judy Mikovits that went viral and was banned on every major social media platform for exposing the truth about Covid-19, this new FEATURE LENGTH PIECE which is the most revelatory film on what is driving the vaccine agenda, the various roles of the WHO, Bill Gates, Tedros Adhanom, Anthony Fauci and more.
BOMBSHELL The Chinese Communist Party’s Global Lockdown Fraud
Going deep into what is really happening with mainstream media, Silicon Valley tech giants, big pharma and our health protection agencies, Mikki’s new film finally connects the dots…
… And we are excited to be able to share this with you…
We believe that this film will fundamentally shift the discourse around Coronavirus, the lockdown and the vested interests involved.
LINK... https://greatreject.org/plandemic-mikki-willis-dr-judy-mikovits/
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