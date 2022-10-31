U.S. Department Of Defense: CCP Is The Biggest Threat To The U.S.

https://gnews.org/articles/500276
Summary：In the National Defense Strategy released on October 27th, the U.S. Department of Defense placed a major focus on China. The document notes that Beijing is seeking to reshape the Indo-Pacific region and international system to align these environments with its interests and dictatorial preferences, describing this dynamic as 'the most comprehensive and serious challenge to U.S. national security.'
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.