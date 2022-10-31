Create New Account
U.S. Department Of Defense: CCP Is The Biggest Threat To The U.S.
Published 24 days ago
https://gnews.org/articles/500276

Summary：In the National Defense Strategy released on October 27th, the U.S. Department of Defense placed a major focus on China. The document notes that Beijing is seeking to reshape the Indo-Pacific region and international system to align these environments with its interests and dictatorial preferences, describing this dynamic as 'the most comprehensive and serious challenge to U.S. national security.'

Keywords
