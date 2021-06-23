Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch: Criminal Classified Leaks by Schiff?

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Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton appeared on “The Brief with Gregg Jarrett” to discuss Rep. Adam Schiff’s secret subpoenas of Americans’ phone records, anti-Trump targeting, the Biden administration’s DOJ halting the probe of leaked classified information, and more.