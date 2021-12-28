Dr Scott Atlas: The Mildness of Omicron and How Pandemics End

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Dr. Scott Atlas describes first how mild the omicron variant is, which he explains, is in line with the development of viruses in pandemics. As they mutate they get less lethal (if they kill off all hosts, they themselves can't survive), but more infections, leading to an endemic situation instead of a Pandemic.