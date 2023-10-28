Jayda Fransen - 56 years of abortion_ 10,256,050 lives lost since 1967 - 27th October
15 views
•
Published Saturday
•
Jayda Fransen - 56 years of abortion_ 10,256,050 lives lost since 1967 - 27th October
Keywords
wwg1wgafreespeechsaveourchildrentrumpsupportertrumpsupportersbasketofdeplorablestrumpstrongtrumpsamericaliberallogicliberalismisamentaldisordermakeamericasafeagainwomenfortrump
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos