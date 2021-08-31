© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Understanding how you can Catch Covid while Double Vaccinated
Follow
1
Share
Report
591 views • August 31, 2021
Understanding how you can Catch Covid while Double Vaccinated
~ When the shots first came out, they said it would prevent you from contracting and spreading Covid, now they are saying that it does not prevent you from contracting or spreading Covid, that it might reduce symptoms if you get Covid, what are they going to say next, the shots don't work and now you have to take a different shot. They are telling people they will need boosters, as the immunity from the shots wears off after about 6 months, very effective indeed, I guess they never heard of natural immunity, which is for a lifetime. The mainstream media, as well as many doctors, say this is the only effective "treatment" for Covid, this is how they try to justify their mandates, no mention of any other treatments, and they call themselves "experts". How are they supposed to reach so called "herd immunity" if double vaccinated people are still getting Covid, it's a cycle of nonsense people! ~
Original video source here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hFB2POv9kuw
Please visit my other channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P2BZo83dsHwd/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSOBDo6BvbrAKEQDizHOjjA
https://brandnewtube.com/@MelissaLev
https://ugetube.com/@Melissa%20Lev
https://bittube.tv/profile/MelissaLev
https://worldtruthvideos.org/@MelissaLev
https://newtube.app/user/MelissaLev
https://ourtube.co.uk/@MelissaLev
~ When the shots first came out, they said it would prevent you from contracting and spreading Covid, now they are saying that it does not prevent you from contracting or spreading Covid, that it might reduce symptoms if you get Covid, what are they going to say next, the shots don't work and now you have to take a different shot. They are telling people they will need boosters, as the immunity from the shots wears off after about 6 months, very effective indeed, I guess they never heard of natural immunity, which is for a lifetime. The mainstream media, as well as many doctors, say this is the only effective "treatment" for Covid, this is how they try to justify their mandates, no mention of any other treatments, and they call themselves "experts". How are they supposed to reach so called "herd immunity" if double vaccinated people are still getting Covid, it's a cycle of nonsense people! ~
Original video source here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hFB2POv9kuw
Please visit my other channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P2BZo83dsHwd/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSOBDo6BvbrAKEQDizHOjjA
https://brandnewtube.com/@MelissaLev
https://ugetube.com/@Melissa%20Lev
https://bittube.tv/profile/MelissaLev
https://worldtruthvideos.org/@MelissaLev
https://newtube.app/user/MelissaLev
https://ourtube.co.uk/@MelissaLev
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.