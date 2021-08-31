Understanding how you can Catch Covid while Double Vaccinated~ When the shots first came out, they said it would prevent you from contracting and spreading Covid, now they are saying that it does not prevent you from contracting or spreading Covid, that it might reduce symptoms if you get Covid, what are they going to say next, the shots don't work and now you have to take a different shot. They are telling people they will need boosters, as the immunity from the shots wears off after about 6 months, very effective indeed, I guess they never heard of natural immunity, which is for a lifetime. The mainstream media, as well as many doctors, say this is the only effective "treatment" for Covid, this is how they try to justify their mandates, no mention of any other treatments, and they call themselves "experts". How are they supposed to reach so called "herd immunity" if double vaccinated people are still getting Covid, it's a cycle of nonsense people! ~Original video source here:Please visit my other channels: