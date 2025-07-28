BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Vaxxed Do Not Need A Chip to Pay with their Bodies
::::The mRNA Vaccine alters your DNA and adds a synthetic 3rd strand to your DNA. The Nano Technology builds liquid crystal chips in your body and there is no need for them to implant a RFID chip because you are already giving off a Bluetooth MAC address once you are injected with the mRNA nanotech vaccine.

they laugh about "magic" which is the use of evil unseen spirits while he has a devil star on his hand(pulse) paying with his body , changing his dna (which says god eternal within the body),trusting deceivers , helping the governments to oppress the oppressed, they laugh and everything is on record, they can not even say but but but we did not know, god has put enough warners on earth, there will be no but on judgement day.

vaccinestranshumanismdeceitrfid chipnanotechcoviddevils workmrna vaccins
