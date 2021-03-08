© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Gates Will Burn In Hell for His Crimes Against Humanity
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
141 views • March 08, 2021
Alex Jones asks God to damn Bill Gates to Hell for his crimes against humanity. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6042bee69bf59f303a2ea06e
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.