Ben Bergquam: Environmental Damage from the illegal migrants. Its a whole other level.

Ben Bergquam @BenBergquam reports on environmental damage from the illegal migrants.
More Trash than Sand! Armila Panama with the Guna Indians where the left is in the process destroying another indigenous community! #Davos2023
“Law & Border” Real America’s Voice News @realamericasvoice
AmericasVoice.news
FrontlineAmerica.com
@OscarBlueRamirez
https://truthsocial.com/users/BenBergquam/statuses/109728139494089558
