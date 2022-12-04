Your Data is Worth Big Money.

There’s a saying about the digital world, “if you’re not paying for a product, then you are a product.” The implication is that many of the services we use every day. Facebook, Google, Twitter, Twitch, etc make their money by supplying personal data to advertisers. There’s a lot of truth to that sentiment, with perhaps the only major caveat being that it’s not just companies that provide a free service monetising personal data. personal data is just as valuable for subscription service providers.

