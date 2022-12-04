Your Data is Worth Big Money.
There’s a saying about the digital world, “if you’re not paying for a product, then you are a product.” The implication is that many of the services we use make their money by supplying personal data to advertisers.
There’s a saying about the digital world, “if you’re not paying for a product, then you are a product.” The implication is that many of the services we use every day. Facebook, Google, Twitter, Twitch, etc make their money by supplying personal data to advertisers. There’s a lot of truth to that sentiment, with perhaps the only major caveat being that it’s not just companies that provide a free service monetising personal data. personal data is just as valuable for subscription service providers.
Join In4mation On Telegram: https://t.me/In4mation01.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.