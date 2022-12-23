Create New Account
CrossTalk: What the Wealthy and Wise Do Interview With International Businessman Jim Rogers
Published 19 hours ago
Cross Talk News


Dec 22, 2022


Today on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall wraps up 2022 with a wisdom-packed interview with international businessman Jim Rogers. They discuss everything from the rise of China, to the path forward for Generation Z amid the 4th Industrial Revolution. Don't miss this timeless and valuable conversation!


https://rumble.com/v21ymhy-live-8pm-what-the-wealthy-and-wise-do-interview-with-international-business.html


Keywords
christianwisdomchinainternationalgeneration zwisebusinessmanwealthyedward szall4th industrial revolutioncross talkfinaincejim rogers

