CrossTalk: What the Wealthy and Wise Do Interview With International Businessman Jim Rogers

Cross Talk News





Dec 22, 2022





Today on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall wraps up 2022 with a wisdom-packed interview with international businessman Jim Rogers. They discuss everything from the rise of China, to the path forward for Generation Z amid the 4th Industrial Revolution. Don't miss this timeless and valuable conversation!





Dark times ahead, but the fight has only just begun. Protect your wealth, BUY GOLD: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalkNews





Call: 855-966-5722 today to get your FREE IRS Loophole Kit. and my friends at Goldco will give you up to 10% in FREE Silver with a qualified account.





Buy high quality freeze dried food through Heavens Harvest, use promo code “Shortage” to get 10% off

https://HeavensHarvest.com





Follow us on Telegram!

Edward Szall: https://t.me/edwardrszall





Lauren Witzke: https://t.me/LaurenWitzkeOfficial





Tune into other episodes of CrossTalk at http://CrossTalkNews.com!

Watch “Died Suddenly”

https://rumble.com/v1wac7i-world-premier-died-suddenly.html





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v21ymhy-live-8pm-what-the-wealthy-and-wise-do-interview-with-international-business.html



