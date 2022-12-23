CrossTalk: What the Wealthy and Wise Do Interview With International Businessman Jim Rogers

Cross Talk News
Dec 22, 2022
Today on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall wraps up 2022 with a wisdom-packed interview with international businessman Jim Rogers. They discuss everything from the rise of China, to the path forward for Generation Z amid the 4th Industrial Revolution. Don't miss this timeless and valuable conversation!
Dark times ahead, but the fight has only just begun. Protect your wealth, BUY GOLD: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalkNews
Call: 855-966-5722 today to get your FREE IRS Loophole Kit. and my friends at Goldco will give you up to 10% in FREE Silver with a qualified account.
Buy high quality freeze dried food through Heavens Harvest, use promo code “Shortage” to get 10% off
https://HeavensHarvest.com
Follow us on Telegram!
Edward Szall: https://t.me/edwardrszall
Lauren Witzke: https://t.me/LaurenWitzkeOfficial
Tune into other episodes of CrossTalk at http://CrossTalkNews.com!
Watch “Died Suddenly”
https://rumble.com/v1wac7i-world-premier-died-suddenly.html
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v21ymhy-live-8pm-what-the-wealthy-and-wise-do-interview-with-international-business.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.