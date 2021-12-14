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35 Hospitalized With Severe Bleeding*China Expects Decrease In Births?*Conflicts Of Interest Exposed
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70 views • December 14, 2021
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https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/biden-admin-rejects-israels-urging-joint-plans-attack-irans-nuclear-facilities
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-may-be-forced-deploy-intermediate-nuclear-missiles-europe-if-nato-refuses
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/scotus-won-t-halt-new-york-s-vaccine-mandate-for-health-care-workers/ar-AARMkq2
https://twitter.com/aginnt/status/1470266524464156675
https://twitter.com/Kukicat7/status/1470512428693831689
https://twitter.com/aginnt/status/1469712276022181892
https://twitter.com/aginnt/status/1470285168489295874
https://twitter.com/dessere88/status/1470435968301907968
https://twitter.com/TheMarieOakes/status/1470373706283339779
https://twitter.com/aginnt/status/1470101834693943296
https://twitter.com/thehill/status/1470534506687913984
https://www.thestandard.com.hk/breaking-news/section/2/174200/China-Feihe-to-buy-back-shares
https://www.thestandard.com.hk/breaking-news/section/2/174200/China-Feihe-to-buy-back-shares
https://www.businessinsider.com/conflicted-congress-key-findings-stock-act-finances-investing-2021-12
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scott_Gottlieb
https://www.forbes.com/sites/larrybell/2013/11/03/blood-and-gore-making-a-killing-on-anti-carbon-investment-hype/?sh=f4e49532dc96
https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/region-hillsborough/35-hospitalized-with-severe-bleeding-after-smoking-spice-in-hillsborough-county-poison-center-says
https://mfoods.shop/eea
Amazing Healing Possibilities With Ozone Therapy!
https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=EEARTS
To Set Up An Appointment Please Email Us At [email protected]
We Operate On A Donation Basis
Services Available
Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
Please Subscribe to our Channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brand New Tube
https://brandnewtube.com/@EEARTS
For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Thank you so much for your support!
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/biden-admin-rejects-israels-urging-joint-plans-attack-irans-nuclear-facilities
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-may-be-forced-deploy-intermediate-nuclear-missiles-europe-if-nato-refuses
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/scotus-won-t-halt-new-york-s-vaccine-mandate-for-health-care-workers/ar-AARMkq2
https://twitter.com/aginnt/status/1470266524464156675
https://twitter.com/Kukicat7/status/1470512428693831689
https://twitter.com/aginnt/status/1469712276022181892
https://twitter.com/aginnt/status/1470285168489295874
https://twitter.com/dessere88/status/1470435968301907968
https://twitter.com/TheMarieOakes/status/1470373706283339779
https://twitter.com/aginnt/status/1470101834693943296
https://twitter.com/thehill/status/1470534506687913984
https://www.thestandard.com.hk/breaking-news/section/2/174200/China-Feihe-to-buy-back-shares
https://www.thestandard.com.hk/breaking-news/section/2/174200/China-Feihe-to-buy-back-shares
https://www.businessinsider.com/conflicted-congress-key-findings-stock-act-finances-investing-2021-12
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scott_Gottlieb
https://www.forbes.com/sites/larrybell/2013/11/03/blood-and-gore-making-a-killing-on-anti-carbon-investment-hype/?sh=f4e49532dc96
https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/region-hillsborough/35-hospitalized-with-severe-bleeding-after-smoking-spice-in-hillsborough-county-poison-center-says
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