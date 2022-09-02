Just Talking: How The Spread Of 'American Democracy' Around The World Is Going - (mirrored)

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Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth1 at:-
https://youtu.be/PkMFox6_SwA
I decided To not leave any links. I don't know what websites bring on community guideline strikes, but I have too many strikes & channels taken down. I am sorry, but you can get easy access doing a search of titles.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my backup channels on YT, odysee, & Bitchute; links are below.
neverlosetruth2
PLEASE REFER TO YOUTUBE PAGE OF VIDEO FOR UNTRUCATED LINKS.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle...
neverlosetruth3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPt...
odysee
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...
The Great Man-Made River
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K1GK9...
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...
https://news.antiwar.com/2022/08/29/c...
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...
https://news.antiwar.com/2022/08/28/t...
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/w...
https://www.arabnews.com/node/2004061...
https://news.antiwar.com/2022/08/29/f...
https://twitter.com/richimedhurst/sta...