Just Talking: How The Spread Of 'American Democracy' Around The World Is Going - (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth1 at:-

https://youtu.be/PkMFox6_SwA

I decided To not leave any links. I don't know what websites bring on community guideline strikes, but I have too many strikes & channels taken down. I am sorry, but you can get easy access doing a search of titles.





Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have

a PayPal account under [email protected]

Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.





Please subscribe to my backup channels on YT, odysee, & Bitchute; links are below.

neverlosetruth2

PLEASE REFER TO YOUTUBE PAGE OF VIDEO FOR UNTRUCATED LINKS.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle...

neverlosetruth3

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPt...

odysee

https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...





The Great Man-Made River

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K1GK9...





https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...





https://news.antiwar.com/2022/08/29/c...





https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...





https://news.antiwar.com/2022/08/28/t...





https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/w...





https://www.arabnews.com/node/2004061...





https://news.antiwar.com/2022/08/29/f...





https://twitter.com/richimedhurst/sta...