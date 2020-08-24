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Carlos Zapata’s representation of Californians tired of freedom infringement
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58 views • August 24, 2020
The guy its right.While these cowards wear masks to work to earn money (greed) and put money ahead of health, those who refused for human rights and health reasons are going hungry. It is time to enter these Elite Big supermarkets inside and loot everything to these wallmark and Pingo Doces and others from Elite that has stolen our health and what is rightfully ours = our lives. This is not stealing, it is taking what is rightfully ours!
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