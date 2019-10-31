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How to make a mini buster part 4 Prep
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61 views • October 31, 2019
Prep of materials and tips ,
getting things ready and going into detail
please subscribe to my channel tell your friends to view my content ,
this will help me be able to upload further videos here as
if your very interested in making a mini buster i sugest to watch all my videos in the series and absorb the information ,
its pretty easy to do but you need to understand what your doing first ,
i hope you will learn something from my work
much love and peace
getting things ready and going into detail
please subscribe to my channel tell your friends to view my content ,
this will help me be able to upload further videos here as
if your very interested in making a mini buster i sugest to watch all my videos in the series and absorb the information ,
its pretty easy to do but you need to understand what your doing first ,
i hope you will learn something from my work
much love and peace
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