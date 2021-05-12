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SIGNS IN THE HEAVENS
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100 views • May 12, 2021
Is using the name "Jesus" a sacrilege against the Son of God?
Yes, and He tells you this Himself in the Book of Ezekiel...
Ezekiel 36: 20-23 And wherever they went among the nations they profaned my holy name, for it was said of them, 'These are the Lord's people, and yet they had to leave his land.' I had concern for my holy name, which the people of Israel profaned among the nations where they had gone. "Therefore say to the Israelites, 'This is what the Sovereign Lord says: It is not for your sake, people of Israel, that I am going to do these things, but for the sake of my holy name, which you have profaned among the nations where you have gone. I will show the holiness of my great name, which has been profaned among the nations, the name you have profaned among them. Then the nations will know that I am the Lord, declares the Sovereign Lord, When I am proved holy through you before their eyes."
In Ezekiel 36: 20-23, you see how his name was profaned throughout the world with the creation of a false name "Jesus".
Ezekiel 39: 7 "And my holy name I will make known in the midst of my people Israel, and I will not let my holy name be profaned anymore. And the nations shall know that I am the LORD, the Holy One in Israel."
When you read Ezekiel 39:7, you see that His holy name is found within the name of his people "is-RA-EL"
"Jesus" is a profane sacrilege...
"RA-EL" IS THE HOLY NAME OF THE LORD!...... FALSE name of JESUS_Torah Code - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B6782TuzCyY&;t=59s https://lordrayel.org
Yes, and He tells you this Himself in the Book of Ezekiel...
Ezekiel 36: 20-23 And wherever they went among the nations they profaned my holy name, for it was said of them, 'These are the Lord's people, and yet they had to leave his land.' I had concern for my holy name, which the people of Israel profaned among the nations where they had gone. "Therefore say to the Israelites, 'This is what the Sovereign Lord says: It is not for your sake, people of Israel, that I am going to do these things, but for the sake of my holy name, which you have profaned among the nations where you have gone. I will show the holiness of my great name, which has been profaned among the nations, the name you have profaned among them. Then the nations will know that I am the Lord, declares the Sovereign Lord, When I am proved holy through you before their eyes."
In Ezekiel 36: 20-23, you see how his name was profaned throughout the world with the creation of a false name "Jesus".
Ezekiel 39: 7 "And my holy name I will make known in the midst of my people Israel, and I will not let my holy name be profaned anymore. And the nations shall know that I am the LORD, the Holy One in Israel."
When you read Ezekiel 39:7, you see that His holy name is found within the name of his people "is-RA-EL"
"Jesus" is a profane sacrilege...
"RA-EL" IS THE HOLY NAME OF THE LORD!...... FALSE name of JESUS_Torah Code - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B6782TuzCyY&;t=59s https://lordrayel.org
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