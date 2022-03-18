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THE YURI BEZMENOV FAN CLUB
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6 views • March 18, 2022
In 1970, Yuri Bezmenov, a 31-year-old KGB officer specializing in propaganda, defected to Canada. Bezmenov (also known as Tomas Schuman) was sickened by the oppressive nature and toll of communist totalitarianism, and wanted to devote his life to educating Western nations, America in particular, on what he and the KGB had been doing to us, to undermine and ultimately destroy our societies.
In 1984, Bezmenov published a small book, Love Letter to America, in which he explained, in great detail, how the Communists running the USSR were working to destroy America—not using physical weapons, but through what he described as “cultural subversion.” source
Due to a multitude of memes and short clips on social networks, Bezemonov is becoming more famous than ever. I discuss the cultural significance of Bezmenov with my guest Cason Pratt.
In 1984, Bezmenov published a small book, Love Letter to America, in which he explained, in great detail, how the Communists running the USSR were working to destroy America—not using physical weapons, but through what he described as “cultural subversion.” source
Due to a multitude of memes and short clips on social networks, Bezemonov is becoming more famous than ever. I discuss the cultural significance of Bezmenov with my guest Cason Pratt.
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