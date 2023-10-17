Arrest of Lawyer and Freedom Advocate Could be Warning for Conservative Broadcasters

(Oct 16, 2023) Brannon Howse is joined by Leo Hohmann and Patrick Wood to discuss the illegal kidnapping and arrest of attorney Reiner Fuellmich.
Leo Hohmann’s article: “International lawyer and freedom advocate Reiner Fuellmich seized by German government in Mexico”: https://leohohmann.com/2023/10/16/international-lawyer-and-freedom-advocate-reiner-fuellmich-seized-by-german-government-in-mexico/
Patrick Wood’s ‘Technocracy News & Trends’: https://www.technocracy.news/
Worldview Weekend: https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv/video/arrest-lawyer-and-freedom-advocate-could-be-warning-conservative-broadcasters
