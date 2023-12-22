Create New Account
Talk before Christmas 12/21/23:
Reverend Christine
Published 17 hours ago

Christmas. Some of my friends that took the Time Release Death Injections it's getting harder for me to see them. White Genocide coming to America. History is lost every Reset......God Bless us all.  

healthchristmasholidaysthanksgivingreverend-christineport-orford-oregoncovid-injectionsdepopulation-agendanew-yearschristmas-lightsalien-worship

