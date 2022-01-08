Syed Haider Interviews BattleFront Broadcasting, InfoWars Alex Jones

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Full interview on Rumble: Crashing America | Dr. Syed Haider | BFB Live Field Report Battle Front Broadcasting Live Field Report https://rumble.com/vrtpt1-dr.-sayed-haider-reawaken-ameica-tour-bfb-live-field-report.html Dr. Syed Haider joined Dustin to discuss several topics which America faces today. From operating as a physician focused on patients more than money to the seizure of the United States economy, Dustin and Dr. Syed pulled no punches in this whiplashing interview.
Visit https://drsyedhaider.com for more information.
Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline
On GETTR: @BFBroadcasting
On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting
Full show Alex Jones Inforwars: Bitchute Nightmare Bombshell! Deaths Up 40% Among Those 18-64, Confirming Covid Vax Kills - FULL SHOW 1/4/22 https://www.bitchute.com/video/nBwjIMH5Y5zL/ Dr. Syed Haider, MD, of https://mygotodoc.com joins The Alex Jones Show to expose how to fight Big Pharma's stranglehold on life saving medicines.