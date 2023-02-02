Create New Account
Using YOU to kill YOU and the DENIAL of "THEIR" services
Yep... as usual, the cheese in the trap was free. Did we enjoy? I complained the whole time! Lol... but truth is, the fact of thi gs are that no I ne has to give you electricity... sure, you have a right to water but they don't have to pump it do they? What I'm saying is, all they're gonna do is use the fact that people have no skills whatsoever to gain co.pliance. it's us. It's our uncapable asses that's gonna support this shit... becuz THEY provide the food, electric and safety. All they're gonna do is turn off services when you don't volunteer for the social credit system. By that I mean, downloading digital ID onto your device and completing the circuit... if you do t, they'll just shut off THEIR services that technically, we do t have any rights to... oh boy. Well, here we go folks. Hit meeeee! [email protected]

