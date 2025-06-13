BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The CIA's Riot Starter Guide
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
892 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 13 hours ago

Mike Benz: The CIA's "How To Start A Riot" Guide

Shows use of hiring professional criminals and agitators to get ethnic minorities groups, student groups and unions angry against a government, then trigger riots of 10,000 ppl with just 100 agitators.

https://x.com/MikeBenzCyber/status/1929653064631570508


The CIA's riot guide from 1983 calls for agitators to "create a martyr for the cause" by "leading the demonstrators into a confrontation with authorities" to "provoke riots or shootings which may cause the death" of a protester, and then use that death for bigger riots.

https://x.com/MikeBenzCyber/status/1933014228601888937

Keywords
riotanarchistsanarchyciainsurrectionprovocationterroristsregime changeleftismradicalismdomestic terrorriotsextremismcolor revolutionstate-sponsored terrorriotersriotingagitatorsdestabilizationagent provocateursinsurrectionistsmike benzmanufactured chaossynchronized chaosprofessional criminals
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy