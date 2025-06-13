The CIA's Riot Starter Guide

Mike Benz: The CIA's "How To Start A Riot" Guide

Shows use of hiring professional criminals and agitators to get ethnic minorities groups, student groups and unions angry against a government, then trigger riots of 10,000 ppl with just 100 agitators.

The CIA's riot guide from 1983 calls for agitators to "create a martyr for the cause" by "leading the demonstrators into a confrontation with authorities" to "provoke riots or shootings which may cause the death" of a protester, and then use that death for bigger riots.

