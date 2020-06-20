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A message to everyone who gathers information but won’t do anything about it!
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93 views • June 20, 2020
In this episode of The Man Made Survival Show I share some thoughts about what I’ve been thinking this past week, of people I see around me...
Even with all that is going on such as, BLM movement; the pandemic almost everyone seem to have forgotten about, the Fed printing BILLLIONS of dollars...
Most people think that nothing will change and therefore there’s nothing they need to do to prepare, I hope you do.
Always Ready!
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Podcast:
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———————————————————————
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
Even with all that is going on such as, BLM movement; the pandemic almost everyone seem to have forgotten about, the Fed printing BILLLIONS of dollars...
Most people think that nothing will change and therefore there’s nothing they need to do to prepare, I hope you do.
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
———————————————————————
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
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