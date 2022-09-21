Why is God in Secret? (Bible Talks with Steve Wohlberg)

“When you pray,” Jesus tells us, “enter into your closet, and when you have shut your door, pray to your Father which is in secret…” Matthew 6:6. Why is God “in secret”? Why doesn’t He openly show Himself to the whole world? He will. SOON. Now is the time to prepare for the Big Day.
