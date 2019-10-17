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Iran 'Has Evidence' US, Israel, Saudis Attacked Tanker & Why The Kurds In Syria Are Just Terrorists
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13 views • October 17, 2019
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
Alfred De Zayas Tweet on Lawless Laws
https://twitter.com/Alfreddezayas/status/1184002771340746752
Trump: Kurds may be releasing ISIS fighters to involve US
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/trump-kurds-may-be-releasing-isis-fighters-to-involve-us
Trump claims IS prisoners deliberately being released to make him look bad
https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/trump-claims-is-prisoners-deliberately-being-released-to-make-him-look-bad/
US General Admits SDF Is YPG – US Simply Changed Names Of The Org For Political Reasons
https://www.activistpost.com/2018/02/us-general-admits-sdf-is-ypg-us-simply-changed-names-of-the-org-for-political-reasons.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kVZCIel_2Xw
Eight Times the U.S. Has Betrayed the Kurds
https://theintercept.com/2019/10/07/kurds-syria-turkey-trump-betrayal/
US House approves resolution opposing Trump's removal of troops from northern Syria
https://twitter.com/i/events/1184549535864868864
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1184567715102543872
Congress is condemning Trump for scaling back a war in Syria it never even authorized
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/congress-is-condemning-trump-for-scaling-back-a-war-in-syria-it-never-even-authorized
‘Show of force’: US jets & helicopters threaten Turkish-backed fighters who came VERY CLOSE to American troops in Syria
https://www.rt.com/news/471006-jets-gunships-syria-us-turks/
Kurds ‘no angels,’ Syria conflict between Ankara and Damascus – Trump
https://www.rt.com/news/471076-kurds-no-angels-turkey-syria/
How The Win-Win-Win-Win Plan For Syria's Northeast Succeeds
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/10/the-win-win-win-win-plan-for-syrias-northeast-succeeds.html
https://sofrep.com/63764/us-special-forces-sabotage-white-house-policy-gone-disastrously-wrong-with-covert-ops-in-syria/
Media and politicians didn’t care about chaos the US caused in Syria for years, but now that Trump can be blamed, they’re outraged
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/471073-syria-trump-media-kurds/
'We Have Evidence': Israel, Saudis Struck Iranian Tanker in Red Sea, Lawmaker Says
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/iran/iran-lawmaker-accuses-israel-saudi-arabia-of-attacking-iranian-tanker-in-red-sea-1.7993786
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/10/14/irans-president-says-they-have-video-footage-of-tanker-attack/
https://twitter.com/khaaasteh/status/1183617890236407808?s=11
Lebanon Pleads For International Help As "Worst Fires In Decades" Lurch Near Beirut
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/arson-suspected-worst-fires-decades-rip-across-lebanon
Pompeo Expected to Visit Israel After Meeting Erdogan in Turkey, according to Israeli officials
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/pompeo-expected-to-visit-israel-after-meeting-erdogan-in-turkey-1.7994299
Iran has not done any hostile action in region: Qatari FM
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/151271/Iran-has-not-done-any-hostile-action-in-region-Qatari-FM
Exclusive: U.S. carried out secret cyber strike on Iran in wake of Saudi oil attack: officials
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-iran-military-cyber-exclusive/exclusive-us-carried-out-secret-cyber-strike-on-iran-in-wake-of-saudi-oil-attack-officials-say-idUSKBN1WV0EK
Iranian students barred from US: lost money, broken dreams, no answers
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/oct/14/iranian-students-barred-from-us-lost-money-broken-dreams-no-answers
#Syria #Iran #Kurds
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Or try our new BitBacker page to contribute regularly with cryptocurrency:
https://bitbacker.io/user/tlavagabond/
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
What to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:
https://discord.gg/yMRR6Af
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
* * *
Alfred De Zayas Tweet on Lawless Laws
https://twitter.com/Alfreddezayas/status/1184002771340746752
Trump: Kurds may be releasing ISIS fighters to involve US
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/trump-kurds-may-be-releasing-isis-fighters-to-involve-us
Trump claims IS prisoners deliberately being released to make him look bad
https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/trump-claims-is-prisoners-deliberately-being-released-to-make-him-look-bad/
US General Admits SDF Is YPG – US Simply Changed Names Of The Org For Political Reasons
https://www.activistpost.com/2018/02/us-general-admits-sdf-is-ypg-us-simply-changed-names-of-the-org-for-political-reasons.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kVZCIel_2Xw
Eight Times the U.S. Has Betrayed the Kurds
https://theintercept.com/2019/10/07/kurds-syria-turkey-trump-betrayal/
US House approves resolution opposing Trump's removal of troops from northern Syria
https://twitter.com/i/events/1184549535864868864
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1184567715102543872
Congress is condemning Trump for scaling back a war in Syria it never even authorized
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/congress-is-condemning-trump-for-scaling-back-a-war-in-syria-it-never-even-authorized
‘Show of force’: US jets & helicopters threaten Turkish-backed fighters who came VERY CLOSE to American troops in Syria
https://www.rt.com/news/471006-jets-gunships-syria-us-turks/
Kurds ‘no angels,’ Syria conflict between Ankara and Damascus – Trump
https://www.rt.com/news/471076-kurds-no-angels-turkey-syria/
How The Win-Win-Win-Win Plan For Syria's Northeast Succeeds
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/10/the-win-win-win-win-plan-for-syrias-northeast-succeeds.html
https://sofrep.com/63764/us-special-forces-sabotage-white-house-policy-gone-disastrously-wrong-with-covert-ops-in-syria/
Media and politicians didn’t care about chaos the US caused in Syria for years, but now that Trump can be blamed, they’re outraged
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/471073-syria-trump-media-kurds/
'We Have Evidence': Israel, Saudis Struck Iranian Tanker in Red Sea, Lawmaker Says
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/iran/iran-lawmaker-accuses-israel-saudi-arabia-of-attacking-iranian-tanker-in-red-sea-1.7993786
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/10/14/irans-president-says-they-have-video-footage-of-tanker-attack/
https://twitter.com/khaaasteh/status/1183617890236407808?s=11
Lebanon Pleads For International Help As "Worst Fires In Decades" Lurch Near Beirut
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/arson-suspected-worst-fires-decades-rip-across-lebanon
Pompeo Expected to Visit Israel After Meeting Erdogan in Turkey, according to Israeli officials
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/pompeo-expected-to-visit-israel-after-meeting-erdogan-in-turkey-1.7994299
Iran has not done any hostile action in region: Qatari FM
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/151271/Iran-has-not-done-any-hostile-action-in-region-Qatari-FM
Exclusive: U.S. carried out secret cyber strike on Iran in wake of Saudi oil attack: officials
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-iran-military-cyber-exclusive/exclusive-us-carried-out-secret-cyber-strike-on-iran-in-wake-of-saudi-oil-attack-officials-say-idUSKBN1WV0EK
Iranian students barred from US: lost money, broken dreams, no answers
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/oct/14/iranian-students-barred-from-us-lost-money-broken-dreams-no-answers
#Syria #Iran #Kurds
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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