Iran 'Has Evidence' US, Israel, Saudis Attacked Tanker & Why The Kurds In Syria Are Just Terrorists

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:Or try our new BitBacker page to contribute regularly with cryptocurrency:Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8GahEthereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4bLitecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ffBitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dpWhat to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:Subscribe on iTunes:* * *Alfred De Zayas Tweet on Lawless LawsTrump: Kurds may be releasing ISIS fighters to involve USTrump claims IS prisoners deliberately being released to make him look badUS General Admits SDF Is YPG – US Simply Changed Names Of The Org For Political ReasonsEight Times the U.S. Has Betrayed the KurdsUS House approves resolution opposing Trump's removal of troops from northern SyriaCongress is condemning Trump for scaling back a war in Syria it never even authorized‘Show of force’: US jets & helicopters threaten Turkish-backed fighters who came VERY CLOSE to American troops in SyriaKurds ‘no angels,’ Syria conflict between Ankara and Damascus – TrumpHow The Win-Win-Win-Win Plan For Syria's Northeast SucceedsMedia and politicians didn’t care about chaos the US caused in Syria for years, but now that Trump can be blamed, they’re outraged'We Have Evidence': Israel, Saudis Struck Iranian Tanker in Red Sea, Lawmaker SaysLebanon Pleads For International Help As "Worst Fires In Decades" Lurch Near BeirutPompeo Expected to Visit Israel After Meeting Erdogan in Turkey, according to Israeli officialsIran has not done any hostile action in region: Qatari FMExclusive: U.S. carried out secret cyber strike on Iran in wake of Saudi oil attack: officialsIranian students barred from US: lost money, broken dreams, no answers#Syria #Iran #Kurds"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."