Israeli arms dealers in UK threaten journalists

Israel’s largest arms firms angrily refused to answer questions from independent media at an arms fair in England on Monday.

They had been invited to the Farnborough International Airshow despite being required by French authorities to cover their stands in black drapes at the Paris airshow last year.

One company at Farnborough, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), even threatened to report journalists to police for asking questions about its role in the Gaza genocide.

Read more: https://www.declassifieduk.org/israeli-arms-firms-threaten-journalists-at-uk-airshow/

Mirrored - Declassified UK

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