Pornography is Grooming & Rewiring Young Brains, Destroying Lives & Culture w/ Meri Crouley (1of2)

Have you Donated Yet? Fight for Freedom of Speech, learn more & donate @Dr. Meri Crouley joins the program to discuss the devastating negative effects that pornography is having on young minds and culture. Far from the X-rated industry of the past, today's youth are inundated with sexual images and pornography. What Meri explains is the dark underside of the industry and it's ties to human trafficking, drugs and pedophilia. She also discusses the destructive forces affecting our youth and young adults. You can learn more about Dr. Meri Crouley, her ministries, and her podcast atSolutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma:Learn more about C60 Complete at- be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.See my exclusive with Meri Crouley on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/SubscribeSupport this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more atMUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audioCopyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.