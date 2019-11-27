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The REAL Reason Behind the Push for Forced Vaccines - The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!
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128 views • November 27, 2019
When there is risk, there must be choice. Seems like a simple freedom that is a fundamental right in the United States of America. Yet, there are those who seek to deny our freedoms over our bodies and that of our children. California was the latest state to take away the right of the parents to choose whether or not to inject their children with known toxins. In this episode of The Truth Podcast: Question Everything, I seek to find the REAL reason behind the sudden push for forced vaccination.
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For further info on what is discussed, visit https://www.truthpodcast.net
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Get tickets to VAXXED II: THE PEOPLE'S TRUTH https://www.vaxxed2.com/tickets
For further info on what is discussed, visit https://www.truthpodcast.net
http://www.instagram.com/truthpodcastQE
http://www.twitter.com/truthpodcastQE
http://www.facebook.com/truthpodcastqe
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