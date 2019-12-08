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Amy Schumer and Why Hollywood is Dying | Redonkulas.com
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Redonkulas Archive
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83 views • December 08, 2019
Amy Schumer went from nobody to a household name in 5 years. Now that she's decided to embrace social justice, she's on her way back to being a nobody... along with half of Hollywood.

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Sources:
Amy Schumer Wikipedia:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amy_Schumer#cite_note-3
Amy Schumer Joke Stealing Compilation:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4eDxjxVl8S0

https://www.thenewamerican.com/culture/faith-and-morals/item/27545-cdc-one-in-three-nyc-babies-is-aborted
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-3743662/Amy-Schumer-opens-painful-past-new-book-reveals-mom-left-dad-best-friend-s-father-abusive-relationship.html
https://www.bustle.com/articles/98022-who-has-amy-schumer-dated-the-trainwreck-star-kisses-but-rarely-tells
http://www.slate.com/blogs/browbeat/2016/01/06/amy_schumer_is_nominated_by_the_wga_for_trainwreck_could_she_get_an_oscar.html
https://filmdaily.co/obsessions/amy-schumer-terrible-career-choices/
https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-37291210
https://www.oneangrygamer.net/2017/04/marvel-exec-acknowledges-sales-tanking-after-focusing-on-sjw-topics/27748/
http://thefederalist.com/2017/03/14/horribly-unfunny-amy-schumers-netflix-special-gets-trashed-with-one-star-reviews/
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/tv-ratings-oscars-eye-new-low-early-numbers-1091636
https://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2017/09/18/trump-hating-emmys-collapse-time-low/
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/brutal-meme-explains-nobody..
Keywords
feminismfree speechhollywoodamy schumer
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