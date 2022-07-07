Who is HEARING From the LORD GOD ? And Who is Not? This is an account of events at the ARC. U Decide

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The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/4cOVuU3qicY
Quotation from original video description...."
https://odysee.com/@DavidShadow:0/KAREN-1---April-18%2C-2022:b?r=CjFYoa8HxcfP6FctZAq4uMGhqDNu1uoL
https://odysee.com/@DavidShadow:0/KAREN-2---April-18%2C-2022:a?r=CjFYoa8HxcfP6FctZAq4uMGhqDNu1uoL
THESE WERE DONE APRIL 18 ..The Evidence Speaks for itself...Also these videos were hidden when we went to (her) channel ???? WHY ?????"
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://show-notes.net/
http://www.kleckfiles.com/