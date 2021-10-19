Situation Update, Oct 19, 2021 - Biden voters MASS PROTEST against vaccine mandates - Let's go Brandon!

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Over just the last few days, we’ve seen protests by teachers in New York City, Boeing employees protesting in Seattle, Southwest Airlines workers protesting in Dallas, California parents protesting vaccines mandates in schools and a law enforcement revolt against coercive vaccine mandates in Chicago.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-19-biden-voters-are-now-joining-mass-protests-against-vaccine-mandates.html
0:00 Intro
0:53 Let's go Brandon!
13:10 Programming Notes
17:55 Health Freedom
38:17 Collapse
47:20 News Stories
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