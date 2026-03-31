Be aware of the extreme electromagnetic radiation produced by your Wi‑Fi

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Well, in this way, the EMF radiation gives reaction to any nanotechnology/(graphene)/hydrogel, creating “spike” venom proteins and electrical snake-like circuits known as fiber clots causing heart failures, and much more worldwide, injected into you through deceitful mRNA vaccines. Well, all vaccines, to be clear. It was all by design: transhumanism, 5G, the Internet of Bodies. this is the work of sneaky unseen evil spirits and humans. they use things we can not see or whatever the average person doesn't understand or trusts.