University Galacticus Launch Video 3 — JOIN US in this Great Initiative

Part 3 of 3. In this last part, Brian and Aspen/ Betelgeuse discuss the last two of these five objectives:

University Galacticus Top Five Objectives

• Dial down the tension and fear created from the idea of ETs

• Why Are ETs Here/Coming? What is their agenda? Raising awareness that there is an ET agenda.

• Understand the intention and level of threat and deescalate conflict (includes the darker repterrains)

• Cultural exchange project between people and ETs, includes contact modalities

• We ask experts in a variety of fields of ET-related studies to help us define the curriculum and programs for UG.





Aspen/ Betelgeuse says we need to have normalize cultural exchanges with ETs. This is being done by groups all over the world but it is regarded by many as strange or delusional. But this is essential and normal.





Aspen/ Betelgeuse talks about using the imagination as a contact modality, with meditation and channeling. If our own representatives experience fear while doing this in meditation, then we have to work on our first objective of removing fear of ETs.





At 17:30 Betelgeuse talks about #5 - We ask experts in a variety of fields of ET-related studies to help us define the curriculum and programs for UG.

Part of this is to go back through my 3,500 previous videos, going back to 2011, to see which ones can be used for the programs for University Galacticus. We need volunteers to help develop this and other departments within University Galacticus, such as people in the “back office” who’s strengths and preferences may not be in front of the camera. We need people of every skill set. People who are good with moderator roles, teachers, designers, transcription, graphics, video management, etc. Without all of these roles, University Galacticus cannot function and flourish in the long term.





UFO Disclosure is not a government concept. It is not owned by the government. Disclosure is taken away from a few elite decision makers and it is population-wide, species wise. This is a right, not a privilege. We all need to be a part of this.





More people need to be exposed and desensitized to the fear of other.





23:50 The last objective is • We ask experts in a variety of fields of ET-related studies to help us define the curriculum and programs for UG.





Brian has already spoken to many respected individuals in the field in the lead-up to this launch and many have been very generous with their time and ideas.





What people involved with University Galacticus do, outside of University Galacticus, is their business.





Our website at www.universitygalacticus.org is currently under construction. When is it up, you can go there to express your interest in joining and other channeled messages will be there. Please share this with your friends and we look forward to seeing you in future videos and blogs with University Galacticus!