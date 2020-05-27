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Nutrition Cells: What Are They? What Are They Made of? What Do They Do? Do you Know? Please Tell Me
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14 views • May 27, 2020
Cells play important roles in the human body. Cells do not play so that is a lie.
Here is a summary of the video:
All living beings are made up of the most basic building component of life, Cells.
Cells are made up of biomolecules (proteins, lipids (fats) and carbs). These biomolecules make up the structure and function (actual things the cell does) of the cells.
Functions of cells include breathing, gathering nutrients, releasing waste, reproducing, and other things necessary for self-sustainment.
Groups of cells that are groups together and serve a similar physiochemical purpose are called tissues.
Groups of tissues that do this too are called organs.
Two or more organs that work together to serve a physiological purpose are called organ systems.
An organism is the makeup of all of these things.
“Why does the moon rotate once a day?” – Mario.
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My name is John Rogers. I am a Mechanical and Aerospace Engineer. I enjoy nutrition, athletics, science, education, whatever and will express what I have learned and explored regarding these topics.
Music: https://www.bensound.com
Here is a summary of the video:
All living beings are made up of the most basic building component of life, Cells.
Cells are made up of biomolecules (proteins, lipids (fats) and carbs). These biomolecules make up the structure and function (actual things the cell does) of the cells.
Functions of cells include breathing, gathering nutrients, releasing waste, reproducing, and other things necessary for self-sustainment.
Groups of cells that are groups together and serve a similar physiochemical purpose are called tissues.
Groups of tissues that do this too are called organs.
Two or more organs that work together to serve a physiological purpose are called organ systems.
An organism is the makeup of all of these things.
“Why does the moon rotate once a day?” – Mario.
Find me on:
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/gainsimation
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/gainsimation
BitCHute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gainsimation
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvab4iUg0x6295xb0RffeuA
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gainsimation
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@Gainsimation:7
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gainsimation
Twitter: https://twitter.com/gainsimation
My name is John Rogers. I am a Mechanical and Aerospace Engineer. I enjoy nutrition, athletics, science, education, whatever and will express what I have learned and explored regarding these topics.
Music: https://www.bensound.com
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