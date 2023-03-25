Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3028b - Two-Tier Justice System Exposed, Phase II Narrative Has Begun, Justice For All
209 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3028b - March 24, 2023

Two-Tier Justice System Exposed, Phase II Narrative Has Begun, Justice For All

 The [DS] has lost the narrative. The DA failed, which means Soros has failed. Trump has turned it all around and now he is moving into the next phase of the plan. The patriots are now putting all the pieces together, these pieces are the weapons and ammunition that will be needed to go after the [DS]. The country is coming together and the enemy is the [DS], there will be Justice for All.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.





Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimetrump indictmentfree speech violation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket