10-19-2025 TEACH THEM To Be SET APART Part 68 Eighth Commandment (Debarim)

Eighth Debarim (Word)

Exodus 34:25...and do not let the slaughtering of the Festival of thePesah(passover) remain until morning. (TS2009)

This message continues the Teach Them To Be Set Apart series with Part 68, focusing on the Eighth Commandment (Eighth Debarim) found in Exodus 34:25:

“…and do not let the slaughtering of the Festival of the Pesah (Passover) remain until morning.”

In this teaching, we uncover the deeper meaning behind Yahuah’s command to consume the Passover offering before morning and what it reveals about urgency, obedience, and covenant discipline. We connect this instruction to spiritual readiness, honoring Yahuah’s appointed times, and understanding Messiah as our Passover. This lesson challenges believers to remove complacency and return to disciplined obedience, walking in a Set-Apart lifestyle that keeps the covenant alive in every generation.

Living Branch Hebrew Church

