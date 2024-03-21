Create New Account
The bullet took away that dog's legs, she had to use a wheelchair for the rest of her life
High Hopes
Published 16 hours ago

Pitiful Animal


Mar 20, 2024


One person posted a video of a stray dog ​​in need of help on social media

The little white dog looked so cute, but her hind legs were paralyzed due to an accident on the highway

The girl accidentally got lost on the highway where there were many cars passing by

The sound of a car horn caused the girl to panic and collided with a car

However, the driver did not care about the dog and drove away leaving her lying motionless on the road

After regaining consciousness, the girl managed to drag her front legs to an abandoned house nearby

and considered it as her home.

We were heartbroken when we heard about the little dog's story, so we set off to her place.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1IYwpDsjIjI

