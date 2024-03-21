The bullet took away that dog's legs, she had to use a wheelchair for the rest of her life

Pitiful Animal





Mar 20, 2024





One person posted a video of a stray dog ​​in need of help on social media

The little white dog looked so cute, but her hind legs were paralyzed due to an accident on the highway

The girl accidentally got lost on the highway where there were many cars passing by

The sound of a car horn caused the girl to panic and collided with a car

However, the driver did not care about the dog and drove away leaving her lying motionless on the road

After regaining consciousness, the girl managed to drag her front legs to an abandoned house nearby

and considered it as her home.

We were heartbroken when we heard about the little dog's story, so we set off to her place.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1IYwpDsjIjI