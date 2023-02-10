2/5/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 78: A Beverly Hills hotel staff became very intrigued by the G|FASHION “Unvaccinated” T-shirt, because his own foster father passed away after 4 shots of COVID vaccines

https://gettr.com/post/p27jl3254bf

2/5/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 78: A Beverly Hills hotel staff became very intrigued by the G|FASHION “Unvaccinated” clothes that our fellow fighter was wearing, because his own foster father passed away after 4 shots of COVID vaccines and he is eager to learn the truth from the New Federal State of China!

#peacefulprotest #NFSC #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WeijianShan #YangJianao





2/5/2023 对邪恶说不第78天：一位比佛利山庄的酒店工作人员对战友穿的G|FASHION“无苗族”系列非常感兴趣, 他的养父打了四针新冠疫苗后去世，所以他非常想从新中国联邦这里得知真相！

#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #单伟建 #杨建翱





