2/5/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 78: A Beverly Hills hotel staff became very intrigued by the G|FASHION “Unvaccinated” T-shirt, because his own foster father passed away after 4 shots of COVID vaccines

https://gettr.com/post/p27jl3254bf
2/5/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 78: A Beverly Hills hotel staff became very intrigued by the G|FASHION “Unvaccinated” clothes that our fellow fighter was wearing, because his own foster father passed away after 4 shots of COVID vaccines and he is eager to learn the truth from the New Federal State of China!
#peacefulprotest #NFSC #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WeijianShan #YangJianao
2/5/2023 对邪恶说不第78天：一位比佛利山庄的酒店工作人员对战友穿的G|FASHION“无苗族”系列非常感兴趣, 他的养父打了四针新冠疫苗后去世，所以他非常想从新中国联邦这里得知真相！
#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #单伟建 #杨建翱
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.