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April 7th 2022 Shanghai China In Lockdown Walking Actual Real Raw Footage Not Media Fear Porn Hype
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91 views • April 15, 2022
April 7th 2022 Shanghai China In Lockdown Walking Actual Real Raw Footage Not Media Fear Porn Hype
乌瓦
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bx1YEirw-qI&;t=837s
The outbreak was recorded in Shanghai's Henan Zhong Road. Walking along Henanzhong Road in Shanghai's Huangpu District, the streets were almost empty
乌瓦
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bx1YEirw-qI&;t=837s
The outbreak was recorded in Shanghai's Henan Zhong Road. Walking along Henanzhong Road in Shanghai's Huangpu District, the streets were almost empty
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