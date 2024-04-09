Thunder Dragon (1991, Arcade)

Thunder Dragon is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed and published by NMK. It was only released in the arcades.
There seems to be no story referred to in the actual game.
You have a basic shot and you get a second weapon by collecting one of the power-ups with a number on it. There are four additional weapons in total. Collecting the power-up for the weapon you currently have will upgrade it. Collecting a different power-up will change the weapon, but you will keep the current power level for the weapon, fortunately. Apart from weapons, the only power-ups are extrea lives and bombs. Bombs have a large radius, but do not cover the whole screen.
The game can be played in 2-player co-op.
