“STEP DOWN!” Ohio Resident RIPS Pete Buttigieg After East Palestine Train Disaster

East Palestine resident Jonathan Kogan has a message for Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg: “You're not very good at your job at all. In fact, you stink.” Kogan told Breitbart News’s Alana Mastrangelo he and his friends experienced health problems immediately following the train derailment and “controlled release” of toxic chemicals.
https://rumble.com/v29s4ne-step-down-ohio-resident-rips-pete-buttigieg-after-east-palestine-train-disa.html
