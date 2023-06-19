Create New Account
Trust the Science..Really?
Prophecy & Biblical Mysteries
Published Yesterday |

Since the time of Eve in the Garden of Eden Satan has been telling us to "trust the science" which He could provide. We know how that turned out for Adam and Eve and today we are hearing the same temptation and siren call. Trust the science not God your heavenly father or else you will die, when the opposite is true for without Jesus in your heart and faith in Him, you will loose you opportunity for eternal life. It's you decision.

sciencebiblescriptureend timesbook of revelation

