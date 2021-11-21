PSYCHIATRY: THE MARKETING OF MADNESS: ARE WE ALL INSANE?

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But appearances are deceiving.
How valid are psychiatrist's diagnoses—and how safe are their drugs?
Digging deep beneath the corporate veneer, this three-part documentary exposes the truth behind the slick marketing schemes and scientific deceit that conceal a dangerous and often deadly sales campaign.