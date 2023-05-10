Create New Account
Lieutenant Chris Olivarez Reports on Illegal crossings along the Rio Grande River
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago |
Chris Olivarez @LtChrisOlivarez, Lieutenant • Spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety - South Texas Region


Reports:

Tonight in #Brownsville, I’m providing an update at the ground level on the latest initiatives from @TxDPS & @TXMilitary leading up to #T42 in containing crossing points between the ports of entry along the Rio Grande River to prevent, deter, & interdict illegal crossings. #OperationLoneStar


https://twitter.com/i/status/1655800487113904129

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

